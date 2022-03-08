ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.96) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €17.30 ($18.80) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.15 ($15.39).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

