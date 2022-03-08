Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th.

Shares of NGVT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,049. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

