INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

INMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

INmune Bio stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,399,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

