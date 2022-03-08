Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.23 and a 200-day moving average of $233.75. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

