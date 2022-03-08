Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Down to $6.98

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.11. Innovid shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1,945 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CTV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27.
Innovid Company Profile (NYSE:CTV)
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovid (CTV)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.