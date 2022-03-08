Insider Buying: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AKA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 332,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

