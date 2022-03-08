Insider Buying: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AKA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 332,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
AKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
