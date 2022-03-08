Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Purchases 249,141 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 249,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ACHR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69. Archer Aviation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,888,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

