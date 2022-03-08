Insider Buying: dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) Insider Purchases 15,295 Shares of Stock

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) insider Boris Huard purchased 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £8,412.25 ($11,022.34).

Shares of DOTD stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.38. dotdigital Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOTD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

