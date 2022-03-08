Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 18.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ameresco by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after buying an additional 45,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.