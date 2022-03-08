Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells 3,493 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HRL stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. 100,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,351. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

