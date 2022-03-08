Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells 3,493 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HRL stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. 100,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,351. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
