Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Tammy Mccomic sold 10,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

Mexco Energy stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,074. The company has a market cap of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

