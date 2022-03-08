Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 5,225 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of BX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.62. 5,952,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,345. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.21. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.80 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.