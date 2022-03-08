Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 555 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 172.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $75,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

