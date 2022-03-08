Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Insperity has increased its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

NYSE:NSP opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.67.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Insperity by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

