IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $363.60

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 363.60 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 377.60 ($4.95), with a volume of 465550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.40 ($5.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.78) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.39) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 485.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 533.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.91) per share, with a total value of £19,762.50 ($25,894.26). Insiders bought a total of 3,813 shares of company stock worth $2,006,042 over the last three months.

About IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

