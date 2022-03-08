Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. 44,799,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

