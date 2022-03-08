Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS IPCIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777. Intellipharmaceutics International has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

