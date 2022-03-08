Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,902. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock worth $2,621,409. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

