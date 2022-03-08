Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercept’s lower-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter was encouraging, driven by strong double-digit revenue growth for Ocaliva, despite the challenges associated with the pandemic and the U.S. label update. Intercept’s lead drug Ocaliva’s sales have shown an encouraging trend so far. The drug’s label is updated as there were cases of worsening liver problems or liver failure in patients with cirrhosis treated with Ocaliva. It earlier suffered a setback when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a complete response letter (CRL) for obeticholic acid as it was a frontrunner in receiving a potential approval for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and gaining an edge in this promising space. It is highly dependent on Ocaliva for growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.87.

ICPT opened at $13.81 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $408.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

