Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for approximately 3.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 1.28% of Allegion worth $152,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $114.35. 16,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,873. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.53. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.83 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

