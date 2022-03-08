Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 4.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $230,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $308.02. 66,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,716. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $249.23 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

