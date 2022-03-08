International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,520,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,579,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,640,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,763,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMAQ remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 118,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

