International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $24.00 at JMP Securities

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of IMXI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $653.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 346,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

