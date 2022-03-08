Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Buyback $35.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $5,413,142 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.