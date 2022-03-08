Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.1% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,590,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,823 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $19.11 on Tuesday, reaching $273.58. 144,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

