Invesco Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after acquiring an additional 282,457 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

