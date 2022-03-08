Invesco Ltd. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Telos worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos during the third quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Telos by 88,716.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Telos during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth $281,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $612.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

