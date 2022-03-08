Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 329,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

