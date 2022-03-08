Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,707,775.45 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 9,980,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

