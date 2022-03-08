Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Seneca Foods worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth about $225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 14.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

