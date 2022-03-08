Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after buying an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.03. 607,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,510. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

