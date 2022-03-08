Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Investors Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

