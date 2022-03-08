Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 76,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,134,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,640,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

