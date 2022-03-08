Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $106.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -669.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.