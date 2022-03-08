Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.18. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The company has a market cap of $367.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.81. Investors Title has a one year low of $158.50 and a one year high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Investors Title by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

