IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.09. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.