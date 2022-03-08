iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $149.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

IRTC traded down $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.57. 208,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,271. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $147.98.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

