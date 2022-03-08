ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

IS opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

