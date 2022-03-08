iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lessened by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $125.05. 2,976,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.59 and its 200 day moving average is $138.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

