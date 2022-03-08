iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after buying an additional 1,330,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,517,000 after purchasing an additional 986,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $87.46 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

