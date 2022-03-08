iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,444,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 19,056,668 shares.The stock last traded at $38.77 and had previously closed at $37.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 704,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 200,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,838,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

