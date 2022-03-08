iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $111.82

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $111.82 and last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 11797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

