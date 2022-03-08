iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.