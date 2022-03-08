IsoPlexis Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:ISO)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IsoPlexis in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ISO opened at $4.15 on Monday. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.