IsoPlexis Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IsoPlexis in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ISO opened at $4.15 on Monday. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

