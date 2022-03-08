Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the bank on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Itaú Corpbanca has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Corpbanca to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

