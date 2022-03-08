Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTCO. TheStreet cut shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

