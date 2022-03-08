Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $139.17 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $145.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

