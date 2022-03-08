Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

CHKP stock opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.