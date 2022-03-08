Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,266 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

