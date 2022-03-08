Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,912 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,122,000 after acquiring an additional 125,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

